Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $687.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $665.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

