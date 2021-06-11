SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Raised by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,501. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

