Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after buying an additional 43,334 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Western Digital from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,675. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

