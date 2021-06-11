Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 1.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,053,000 after buying an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.00. 6,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

