Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,160. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.