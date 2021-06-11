Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

