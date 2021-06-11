Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes $8.33 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,000. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 257,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,983. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

