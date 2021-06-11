AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

