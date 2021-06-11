MANTRA DAO Market Cap Hits $48.36 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $48.36 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,932,620 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

