Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

