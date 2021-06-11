Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,794 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.45. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

