Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,053. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

