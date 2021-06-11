Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.94. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

TOT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 3,217,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

