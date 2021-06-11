Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Methanex reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.01. 10,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -6.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.