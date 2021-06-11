Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 1,952 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,207,000 after buying an additional 327,210 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

NYSE AON traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,917. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

