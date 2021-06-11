Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $18,270,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

