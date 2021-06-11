Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $682.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

