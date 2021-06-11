Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $15.34 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Teck Resources worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,417. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

