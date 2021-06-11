Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $31.12 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Trimble worth $31,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

