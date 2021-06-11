Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $920.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 12017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 817.51. The firm has a market cap of £269.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.77.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

