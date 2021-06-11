Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VRNOF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 24,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,600. Verano has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

