Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WLWHY remained flat at $$3.95 during trading on Friday. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

