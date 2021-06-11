Sumokoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,823.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $57,823.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00679754 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002797 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.