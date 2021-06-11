Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,524. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

