Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,564. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $119.99 and a 1 year high of $148.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

