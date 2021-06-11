500,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCII. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $970,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,455,000.

NASDAQ HCII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

