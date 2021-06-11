Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,824. The stock has a market cap of $297.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

