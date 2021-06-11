Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,406 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 35,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,497. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

