Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys 32,734 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for 1.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of InfuSystem worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,122. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $410.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.97.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

