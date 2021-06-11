SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $139,468.58 and $265.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000844 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001513 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002654 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

