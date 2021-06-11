Pirl Reaches Market Cap of $187,253.51 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $187,253.51 and approximately $247.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.18 or 0.06503440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00449837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.02 or 0.01595992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00156347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00678794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00449547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006534 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040742 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

