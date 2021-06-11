Elitium Hits 1-Day Volume of $334,009.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00009217 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $102.34 million and approximately $334,009.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00807477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00045159 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.