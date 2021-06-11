Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,325. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,526. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

