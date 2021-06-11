Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,907,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 143,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,543. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

