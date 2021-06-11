ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $4,390,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.