Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 100.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,396,000 after buying an additional 51,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.09. 328,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

