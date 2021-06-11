EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $133,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $506.93. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,643. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $506.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

