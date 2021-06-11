Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Upland Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,790. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

