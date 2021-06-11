Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the period. SeaSpine makes up approximately 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of SeaSpine worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,139. The stock has a market cap of $650.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

