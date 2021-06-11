Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 348.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

