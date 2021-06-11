Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.28. The company had a trading volume of 316,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,968. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

