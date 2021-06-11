Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.83. 16,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.30. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

