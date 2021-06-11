BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BHKLY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $5.7573 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

