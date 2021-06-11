HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 651.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.55.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

