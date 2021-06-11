Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 1,987.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CADMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 449,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,488. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.