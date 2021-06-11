Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 1,987.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CADMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 449,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,488. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.