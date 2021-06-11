Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declines By 96.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 13th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 899,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 151,863 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

