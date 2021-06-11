RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

LIN opened at $290.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

