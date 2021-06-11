Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

