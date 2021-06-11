Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.83 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 195,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

