204,824 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 21,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

